Alleged breach of electoral laws by Rahul Gandhi: BJP writes to EC

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of violating electoral laws by breaching the 48-hour silence zone limit.

This allegation came after Gandhi shared a post on a social media platform on the polling day. The BJP, in their letter to the ECI, stated that the post violated the Representation of People Act 1951. The party wrote that posting such a message on the polling day in Rajasthan, 25th November 2023, is an offence under section 126 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

The Act prohibits any election matter display through any means, including television or similar apparatus, during the 48 hours before the polling conclusion in a constituency. They further stated that violation of the said provisions of Section 126 could lead to imprisonment up to two years, or a fine, or both.

The BJP also highlighted that a large number of people had already viewed Gandhi’s message, constituting a significant law violation by the Congress’s star campaigner.

The BJP urged the ECI to instruct the social media platform and its beneficiaries to immediately suspend Gandhi’s account and remove the objectionable contents to prevent further violation of the 48-hour silence zone and potential harm to the free and fair elections doctrine.

The party also requested the ECI to direct the Rajasthan CEO to file a criminal complaint against Gandhi.