Apni Party announces first list of 8 candidates for J-K elections

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Wednesday released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory, according to a party spokesperson.

The list was recommended by Mohammad Dilawar Mir, chairman of the party’s parliamentary affairs committee, and was approved by party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the Apni Party released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union territory.

The manifesto was released at a press conference here by the party’s general secretary Rafi Mir, who will contest from Pahalgam constituency, along with other senior leaders.

Other nominees fielded by the party for the Lok Sabha polls include Hilal Ahmad Shah who will try his luck from Anatnag, Tariq Shah Veeri from Bijbehara, and Abdul Majeed Padder from D H Pora, the spokesperson said.

Party leader Riyaz Ahmad Bhat will contest from Devsar, Gowher Hassan Wani from Zainapora, Mir Altaf from Pampore, and Owais Khan from Shopian, he added.

All these seats are from south Kashmir which is going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18. (PTI)

