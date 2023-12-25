18 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 25, 2023
type here...

Appointment of CIC will take time, says leader of opposition

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MEDININAGAR (JHARKHAND), Dec 24: Leader of opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Bauri on Sunday said the appointments of chief information commissioner (CIC) and information commissioners in the state have been delayed because of the death of a number of applicants.

The BJP MLA said following a meeting with chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, it has been decided to start the recruitment process afresh. He said advertisements for the posts will be given in January.

- Advertisement -

Bauri criticised the government for its lackadaisical approach in addressing important issues.

He claimed that the state had seen over 100 riots after the Soren government came to power four years ago.

Bauri held the illegal Bangladeshis responsible for the spurt in crime and alleged that the state government was not serious in containing it.

The BJP leader said rampant corruption had delayed the implementation of the Nal Jal Yojana.

- Advertisement -

To a query about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bauri said the party workers will back any candidate who is given the ticket by the high command.

“Our responsibility is to obey the high command’s order to ensure the party’s victory,” he said. (PTI)

12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

147 BGB platoons deployed across Bangladesh as BNP calls 12-hr blockade

The Hills Times - 0
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000 7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India 8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers