Guwahati
Monday, February 24, 2025
Army Chief Gen Dwivedi embarks on 5-day visit to France

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Feb 23: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will hold wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart Gen Pierre Schill in Paris on Monday focusing on boosting military cooperation between the two countries.

The Army chief began a five-day visit to France on Sunday with an aim to strengthen India-France military collaboration.

“Gen Dwivedi’s visit aims to strengthen the military collaboration between India and France, exploring new avenues of cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations’ armed forces,” the Indian Army said.

It said the aim of the meeting between the two army chiefs will be to foster stronger military ties between the two nations.

Gen Dwivedi’s itinerary also includes a visit to the École Militaire, the prestigious Military School and Institution complex in Paris.

At the institute, he will be briefed on Future Combat Command (CCF).

Additionally, Gen Dwivedi will be briefed at the Technical Section of the French Army (STAT) and will visit the Battle Lab Terre at Versailles.

On February 25, Gen Dwivedi will travel to Marseille, where he will visit the third division of the French Army and will be briefed on its mission and role, India-France training cooperation, and the French Army’s modernisation programme.

The following day, he will visit Carpiagne to witness a dynamic demonstration of the Scorpion Division with live firing exercises, the Indian Army said in a statement.

On February 27, the Army chief will visit the Neuve Chapelle Indian War memorial to lay a solemn wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who participated in World War I.

Later in the day, he will deliver a talk at the École de Guerre, the French Joint Staff College, highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare and India’s strategic vision. (PTI)

