Sunday, August 18, 2024
Army, IAF carry out para-drop operation at nearly 15,000 ft

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Aug 17: The IAF and the Army have jointly carried out a “first-of-its-kind precise para-drop” operation of the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube at a high-altitude of about 15,000 feet, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

These critical trauma care cubes have been indigenously developed under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri).

The operation was conducted in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing critical supplies to affected areas as part of humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR), it said.

The IAF utilised its advanced tactical transport aircraft C-130J Super Hercules to airlift and precisely para-drop the cube.

The Indian Army’s Para Brigade, known for its operational acumen and agility, played an instrumental role in the successful deployment of the trauma care cube, utilising their advanced precision drop equipment, the defence ministry said in a statement.

This demonstration underscored the capability of such specialised military assets to effectively support HADR operations, even in the most remote and mountainous regions, it said.

The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube exemplified the synergy and jointness of the armed forces and underscored the commitment to providing timely and effective assistance as first responders, it added. (PTI)

