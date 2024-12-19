Assam marks first-ever tagging of Ganges River Dolphin

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: In a groundbreaking step towards wildlife conservation, the first-ever tagging of a Ganges River Dolphin was conducted in Assam, a move hailed as a “historic milestone” by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, a press release said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, he shared the development, emphasizing its significance for the conservation of India’s National Aquatic Animal.

“Happy to share the news of the first-ever tagging of Ganges River Dolphin in Assam—a historic milestone for the species and India! This MoEFCC and National CAMPA-funded project, led by the Wildlife Institute of India (@wii_india) in collaboration with Assam Forest Dept and Aaranyak, will deepen our understanding of conserving our National Aquatic Animal,” Yadav wrote.

https://twitter.com/byadavbjp/status/1869315556417184047

The initiative, funded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (National CAMPA), is spearheaded by the Wildlife Institute of India in partnership with the Assam Forest Department and Aaranyak, a leading wildlife NGO.

Adding to the enthusiasm, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X, highlighting the project’s importance to the state’s biodiversity.

- Advertisement -

“Historic Initiative to protect! Xihu or the Gangetic Dolphins are the pride of Assam’s Riverine ecosystem. Today we began a monumental effort to ensure their preservation by beginning the first-ever satellite geotagging of these mammals,” Sarma stated.

Historic Initiative to protect 🐬!



Xihu or the Gangetic Dolphins are the pride of Assam's Riverine ecosystem. Today we began a monumental effort to ensure their preservation by beginning the first ever satellite geotagging of these mammals.



This is a 32 kg sub adult dolphin… pic.twitter.com/UMK0Wsj3vQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 18, 2024

Additionally, a sub-adult dolphin weighing 32 kilograms was geotagged in the Kulsi River, marking the beginning of this ambitious project.

Furthermore, the satellite geotagging will provide invaluable data on the species’ movement patterns and vulnerabilities, aiding efforts to counter poaching and habitat destruction.