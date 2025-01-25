Assam’s Tableau for Republic Day to showcase rich heritage

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled the state’s tableau for Republic Day 2025, which will represent the vibrant cultural heritage and pride of Assam, a press release said on Saturday.

The tableau, featuring Charaideo Moidam, traditional dance forms, Japi, Xorai, and the state’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros, is set to captivate audiences during the celebrations in New Delhi.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, CM Sarma shared a glimpse of the tableau and wrote, “Representing our rich culture through Charaideo Moidam, traditional dance forms, Japi, Xorai and our pride Rhino.”

Charaideo Moidam, often referred to as the “Pyramids of Assam,” holds immense historical and cultural significance as the royal burial ground of the Ahom dynasty.

The inclusion of the one-horned rhinoceros, a global symbol of wildlife conservation, further emphasizes Assam’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

Meanwhile, the tableau will be on display at the Red Fort as part of the Republic Day celebrations, showcasing Assam’s traditions and achievements to the nation.

Additionally, visitors to the exhibition have been encouraged to share their photographs and experiences online, fostering a sense of pride and connection among citizens.

“It will be on display at the Red Fort. If you’re in Delhi and at the exhibition, share pictures in the comments”, Sarma added.