18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

Assam’s Tableau for Republic Day to showcase rich heritage

The tableau, featuring Charaideo Moidam, traditional dance forms, Japi, Xorai, and the state’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros, is set to captivate audiences during the celebrations in New Delhi.

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled the state’s tableau for Republic Day 2025, which will represent the vibrant cultural heritage and pride of Assam, a press release said on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The tableau, featuring Charaideo Moidam, traditional dance forms, Japi, Xorai, and the state’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros, is set to captivate audiences during the celebrations in New Delhi.

Related Posts:

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
View all stories

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, CM Sarma shared a glimpse of the tableau and wrote, “Representing our rich culture through Charaideo Moidam, traditional dance forms, Japi, Xorai and our pride Rhino.”

Charaideo Moidam, often referred to as the “Pyramids of Assam,” holds immense historical and cultural significance as the royal burial ground of the Ahom dynasty.

The inclusion of the one-horned rhinoceros, a global symbol of wildlife conservation, further emphasizes Assam’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the tableau will be on display at the Red Fort as part of the Republic Day celebrations, showcasing Assam’s traditions and achievements to the nation.

Additionally, visitors to the exhibition have been encouraged to share their photographs and experiences online, fostering a sense of pride and connection among citizens.

“It will be on display at the Red Fort. If you’re in Delhi and at the exhibition, share pictures in the comments”, Sarma added.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

GU, NIELIT sigh MoU to boost technical education in Assam

The Hills Times -
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam