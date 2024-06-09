30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...

Awareness, early detection key to battling brain tumours: Experts

‘By educating ourselves about the symptoms and seeking timely medical advice’

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 8: On the Brain Tumour Day, experts emphasised  that awareness and early detection is crucial in the treatment of brain tumours.

Early intervention not only increases the chances of successful treatment but also helps patients maintain a better quality of life, they said.

- Advertisement -

The GLOBOCAN 2020 data estimates 2,51,329 deaths due to brain and central nervous system tumours in India, Dr Manish Vaish, senior director of neurosurgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said.

Dr Vaish said brain tumours can be sneaky and early signs often feel like everyday issues one might brush off. New or worsening headaches, especially those worse in the morning and accompanied by nausea, could be a red flag, he said.

“Difficulty in concentrating, struggling to speak clearly or not understanding others might signal a problem. Watch for personality changes, weakness on one side of the body, or blurry vision.

“Even slight dizziness or balance issues shouldn’t be ignored. If you experience any of these symptoms persistently, don’t hesitate to see a doctor,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Early detection of a brain tumour is crucial for a better chance of successful treatment.

“Remember, a little awareness can make a big difference,” he said.

Dr Yashpal Singh Bundela, senior consultant at Sushrut Brain and Spine, New Delhi, stated that a brain tumour diagnosis can be scary, but early detection is key to a brighter future. The sooner one identifies the tumour, more treatment options become available, he added.

He said with early diagnosis, surgery can be more precise and can minimise side effects. Additionally, radiation and medication are often more effective when the tumour is smaller. While treatment can cause fatigue, weakness or thinking changes, rehabilitation and support groups are there to help a patient manage them, he said.

- Advertisement -

“You might need to adjust to your daily routine or work, but open communication with the loved ones and employers can ease the process. Remember, many people thrive after an early brain tumour diagnosis. By focusing on healthy habits, emotional well-being and staying connected, you can continue to live a fulfilling life,” Dr Bundela said.

Brain Tumour Day serves as a critical reminder of the importance of awareness, early detection and support for those affected by brain tumour.

“By educating ourselves about the symptoms and seeking timely medical advice, we can improve outcomes and offer hope to many,” Dr Vaish said.

“Let us use this day to advocate for better healthcare access, support research initiatives and extend our solidarity to those battling brain tumours. Together, we can make a significant difference in the fight against this devastating disease,” he said. (PTI)

8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sri Sitala Maa Puja to be held in Demow

The Hills Times -
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons