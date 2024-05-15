31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Bihar: Vehicle carrying Assam Police personnel after conclusion of election duty meets with accident, several injured

Patna, May 15: At least 20 Assam Police personnel suffered injuries when their vehicle met with an accident in Bihar on Tuesday. The mishap occurred when the bus carrying the officers collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The bus was carrying 36 police officials to Muzaffarpur, Bihar, when the accident took place. Among the injured, two are reported to be in a critical condition. The officials were part of an Assam Police battalion deployed in Bihar for election duty and were traveling from Samastipur to Saran.

The injured officials were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, with further details awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, three Assam Rifles jawans drowned in a river in Samastipur, Bihar, while on election duty. After the conclusion of election procedures, the jawans were swept away by the river currents while bathing.

