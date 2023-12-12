20 C
BJP announces Bhajanlal Sharma as new chief minister of Rajasthan

HT Digital,

Jaipur, Dec 12: The BJP announced first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister on Tuesday, marking its third unexpected selection of state leaders following its recent victories.

The appointments of Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh’s outgoing Higher Education Minister, and Vishnu Deo Sai, a former Union Minister, had already caused surprise. However, Sharma’s promotion was even more unforeseen.

Despite his low-profile presence in a group photo of the newly elected MLAs and his background role at the meeting to finalise his appointment, Sharma’s selection should not be dismissed.

He is one of the BJP’s longest-serving leaders in Rajasthan and has served three times as the General Secretary of the party’s state unit.

Sharma’s political career started in the BJP’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and he has ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party’s ideological mentor.

Upon his appointment, Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party leader JP Nadda.

