BJP MPs meets PM over SC observation on SCs, STs creamy layer

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: A delegation of BJP MPs on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s observation on identifying the creamy layer among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Schedule Tribes (ST).

After the meeting, Modi said on X, “Met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. Reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities.”

On August 1, Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai had said states must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even among the SCs and STs, and deny them the benefit of reservation.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar, who was part of the delegation, told PTI,” All of us were concerned over the Supreme Court’s observation. We were getting phone calls from people expressing concern over the matter.”

“A delegation of MPs representing SCs and STs met the prime minister this morning and expressed their concern in this connection,” he said in the Parliament complex.

The prime minister held a serious discussion with the MPs and assured that the government will not let the apex court’s observation be implemented, Kumar said. “We express our gratitude towards the prime minister for this,” he said.

BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste said the delegation in its memorandum to the prime minister urged that the apex court’s observation on the issue of creamy layer should not be implemented.

“The prime minister was also held a similar view. He assured us that he will look into the matter and asked us not to worry, saying it will not be implemented in the SC and ST category,” he told PTI. (PTI)

