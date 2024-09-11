28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for Haryana assembly polls

By The Hills Times
CHANDIGARH, Sept 10: The BJP on Tuesday released a second list of its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Manish Grover from Narwana and Rohtak seats, respectively.

The list, notified by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, has names of candidates for 21 assembly seats in the state.

The party has fielded Pawan Saini, considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, from the Naraingarh seat while Satpal Jamba has been nominated to fight the polls from from Pundri.

Yogender Rana has been fielded from Assandh, Devender Kaushik from Ganaur, Krishna Gahlawat from Rai, Pradeep Sangwan from Baroda and Capt Yogesh Bairagi from Julana.

Baldev Singh Mangiana will fight the Dabwali seat, Manish Grover has been nominated for Rohtak, Om Prakash Yadav for Narnaul, Krishna Kumar for Bawal (SC), Bimla Chaudhary for Pataudi (SC), Sanjay Singh for Nuh and Naseem Ahmed for Ferozepur Jhirka seat.

Aizaz Khan has been fielded from Punhana, Manoj Rawat from Hathin, Harinder Singh Ramrattan from Hodal (SC) while Dhanesh Adlakha will contest from Badkhal.

The BJP released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Assembly on September 4, fielding Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarding several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. (PTI)

