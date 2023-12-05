BJP’s election wins go beyond Modi’s charisma: Prashant Kishor

DARBHANGA, Dec 5: Prominent poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor shared his insights on the recent electoral victories of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasizing that the party’s success extends beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma.

Addressing the media during his Jan Suraaj campaign in Singwara block, Darbhanga district, Kishor outlined four key factors contributing to the BJP’s triumphs in recent state elections.

According to Kishor, the BJP secured votes based on its ideological foundation of Hindutva, the promotion of new nationalism, the party’s robust financial and organizational capabilities, and the effective implementation of beneficiaries’ programs (Lavarthi Yojna).

“The four reasons BJP got votes and won poll in three States are: first, Hindutva which is their ideology; second is the new Nationalism; third is BJP’s financial and organisational muscle power, and the fourth is Lavarthi Yojna (beneficiaries programmes) of the party. BJP doesn’t get the vote on the fluctuating graph of Modi. People have to understand this,” he said.

Directing his remarks toward the Congress party, Kishor suggested that an effective opposition must offer better beneficiaries’ programs, superior organizational structure and strength, or a more compelling nationalist ideology than Hindutva. He also underscored the importance of presenting a model superior to the BJP in these critical components.

Reflecting on Bihar’s political landscape, Kishor highlighted a significant anti-incumbency sentiment, claiming that a substantial portion of the population is seeking a new political alternative. Although uncertain about which party might fill this role, Kishor emphasized the need for a transformative force in Bihar.

In response to Kishor’s insights, leaders from various political quarters offered differing perspectives. JD(U) leaders questioned the Congress about its electoral defeats, suggesting that a united opposition front could have yielded different results.

On the other hand, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi dismissed the idea, confident in the BJP’s potential to secure a significant mandate in the 2024 elections.