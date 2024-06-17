29 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 17, 2024
type here...

‘Black box’: Rahul, Akhilesh question credibility of EVMs

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

transparency in the country’s electoral process.

Congress’ ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also questioned credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demanded that all future elections should be conducted through ballot papers.

- Advertisement -

“Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,” Gandhi said in a post on X and tagged a media report which claimed that a relative of Shiv Sena’s candidate, who won the polls from Mumbai’s North-West seat by 48 votes, had a phone that unlocks an EVM.

The former Congress president also tagged a post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in which he talked about eliminating EVMs.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,” Musk had said in his post.

In a post on X in Hindi, SP chief Yadav said, “Technology is meant to solve problems, if it becomes the cause of problems then its use should be stopped.”

- Advertisement -

Targeting the BJP over the issue, Yadav said, “Today, when fears of EVM tampering are being expressed in many elections of the world and the world’s renowned technology experts are openly writing about the danger of EVM tampering, then what is the reason behind the insistence on using EVM, BJP should clarify this.”

Yadav also tagged the Musk’s post and reiterated his party’s demand that all future elections be conducted using ballot papers.

The opposition parties have been raising concerns over EVMs for some time now and had demanded a 100 per cent count of the VVPAT slips which was not allowed. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bangladesh look to seal Super Eight spot in clash against Nepal;...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India