25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
type here...

Cal HC allows BJP’’s demonstration for 5 days

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Doctor’’s rape and murder

KOLKATA, Aug 20: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the West Bengal BJP to stage a demonstration near Shyambazar metro station in the city for five days from August 21 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The state’s counsel submitted that the demonstration be allowed for only one day, claiming that a five-day sit-in would affect the convenience of the general public.

The BJP’s lawyer prayed for permission to hold the demonstration for six days from Wednesday.

After hearing both parties, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj allowed the BJP to stage the sit-in at the proposed venue, which is around half a kilometre away from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for five days.

The court directed that the demonstration be held with not more than 300 participants from 12 noon to 9 pm every day from Wednesday to Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run hospital on August 9.

Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor from Kolkata Police, following the order of the Calcutta High Court last week.

A civic volunteer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Athlete responsible tomaintain weight,consequence of failed 2nd day weigh-in draconian: CAS

The Hills Times -
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India