Cal HC allows BJP’’s demonstration for 5 days

Doctor’’s rape and murder

KOLKATA, Aug 20: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the West Bengal BJP to stage a demonstration near Shyambazar metro station in the city for five days from August 21 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The state’s counsel submitted that the demonstration be allowed for only one day, claiming that a five-day sit-in would affect the convenience of the general public.

The BJP’s lawyer prayed for permission to hold the demonstration for six days from Wednesday.

After hearing both parties, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj allowed the BJP to stage the sit-in at the proposed venue, which is around half a kilometre away from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for five days.

The court directed that the demonstration be held with not more than 300 participants from 12 noon to 9 pm every day from Wednesday to Sunday.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run hospital on August 9.

Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor from Kolkata Police, following the order of the Calcutta High Court last week.

A civic volunteer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. (PTI)

