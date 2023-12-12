CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10, 12 examinations on official website

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024. Both exams are set to commence on February 15.

The Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13, as announced by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The Class 12 board exams will take place from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Bhardwaj stated that while preparing the date sheet, sufficient gap has been maintained between two subjects, and dates of competitive exams like JEE have been considered. To download the date sheet, visit the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in, click on ‘Main Website’, then ‘Latest @ CBSE’, and finally click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024’.

The date sheet will be displayed for download. CBSE will not award any division, distinction or aggregate of marks in these exams. As per sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter-7 of the Examination Bye-Laws, ‘No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded.’