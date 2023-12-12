20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
type here...

CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10, 12 examinations on official website

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024. Both exams are set to commence on February 15.

- Advertisement -

The Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13, as announced by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The Class 12 board exams will take place from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Bhardwaj stated that while preparing the date sheet, sufficient gap has been maintained between two subjects, and dates of competitive exams like JEE have been considered. To download the date sheet, visit the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in, click on ‘Main Website’, then ‘Latest @ CBSE’, and finally click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024’.

The date sheet will be displayed for download. CBSE will not award any division, distinction or aggregate of marks in these exams. As per sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter-7 of the Examination Bye-Laws, ‘No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded.’

Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BSF thwarts smuggling attempt of Phensedyl and sugar along Indo-Bangla border

The Hills Times - 0
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga