Centre appoints senior IPS officer Alok Sharma as SPG Director

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Central Government on Friday announced the appointment of senior IPS officer Alok Sharma as the Director of Special Protection Group (SPG), according to official reports.

This decision was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharma’s tenure will commence from the date he assumes charge of the post and will continue until further notice.

Prior to this, Sharma held the position of Additional Director General in the SPG. The previous SPG chief, Arun Kumar Sinha, passed away on September 6, resulting in the vacancy.

Sharma has been with the SPG since February 28, 2018, initially serving as Inspector General. The SPG is an elite Indian force responsible for providing security to the Prime Minister and their immediate family.