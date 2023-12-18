18 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 18, 2023
Centre issues advisory to states amid rising cases of Omicron subvariant

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Indian central government has urged all states to implement stricter public health measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, following a surge in cases in several states, with Kerala being particularly affected.

The first case of a new sub-type of Covid-19, JN.1, was detected on December 8 in the southern state, stirring concerns of a new health crisis, over two years after India’s initial pandemic-induced lockdown.

The newly identified JN.1 variant (BA.2.86.1.1) is believed to be a descendant of a sub-variant of Omicron, known for its high ability to evade immunity gained from previous vaccination or infection.

On Monday, Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant issued a letter to states and Union territories, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring of the Covid situation. He credited the sustained low rates of the virus to the consistent and collaborative efforts of the central and state governments.

However, Pant emphasised the need to keep the momentum going, given the ongoing circulation of the virus and its evolving epidemiology in relation to Indian weather conditions and the circulation of other common pathogens.

The central government has called on states to strictly follow the operational guidelines for monitoring the Covid-19 virus and to ensure adequate testing in every district.

