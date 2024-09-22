Centre to support waste recycling start-ups: Union minister Yadav

Economy of several countries is tourism-based

MUMBAI, Sept 21: Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the Centre will provide financial support to the waste recycling start-ups, and also focus on saving energy and water along with banning single-use plastic.

The minister was speaking after taking part in a Beach Cleanup Campaign at the Juhu beach here as part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day.

“The central government will support start-ups for recycling. My ministry has given guidelines for one-time financial support to such start-ups,” he said.

“We know how to use nature’s products, but forget to recycle them and litter on beaches and roads. Our focus will be on saving energy, water, banning single-use plastic and stopping wastage of food, promoting healthy lifestyle and e-waste disposal,” Yadav said.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the state was blessed with a 720 km-long coastline, and keeping it clean will boost tourism.

The economy of several countries is tourism-based, he noted.

The cleanliness drive launched on September 17 at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai will continue till October 2, he said.

Calling cleanliness as a service, Shinde expressed satisfaction that citizens from all over the state were taking part in the drive in large numbers.

The CM said the deep cleaning drive started by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will restart after monsoons where roads are cleaned with recycled water.

“Due to this drive, pollution has also come down,” he said.

Talking to reporters later, CM Shinde said awareness regarding cleanliness has grown ever since the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)