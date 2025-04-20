25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 20, 2025
type here...

Close down Parl if SC has to make law: Nishikant Dubey

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 19: Seasoned BJP parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey, one of the more vocal party MPs in the Lok Sabha, took aim at the Supreme Court on Saturday, saying Parliament building should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.

Dubey made the cryptic post on X in Hindi without elaborating. His comment came amid the ongoing hearing in the court over several pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of this month.

- Advertisement -

The central government has agreed not to implement some of its contentious provisions till the next date of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

Related Posts:

The apex court’s recent decision to set a timeline for the President of India to take a decision on the bills sent to her has also triggered a debate, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voicing strong disapproval of the judgement.

On the other hand, opposition parties have lauded the court’s direction to the President as well as the proceedings in the apex court in the Waqf (Amendment) Act matter.

“Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bund kar dena chahiye,” the BJP MP said in post in Hindi on X.

- Advertisement -

Dubey, an MP from Godda in Jharkhand, is often in the vanguard of the BJP’s political attacks on its rivals in the Lok Sabha and in articulating the ruling party’s stand on various issues. (PTI)

Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Awareness programme on adolescent mental health

The Hills Times -
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance