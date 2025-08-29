29.2 C
Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Causes Widespread Damage in Rudraprayag and Chamoli

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 29: A cloudburst hit Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand, inflicting heavy damage, leaving several families buried under debris, and injuring several people.

In Dewal block of Chamoli, Tara Singh and his wife remained missing, and Vikram Singh and his wife were injured. The cloudburst also razed their cowshed, sweeping away almost 15–20 animals with debris.

The situation has also deteriorated in various other areas of the region. At the joining point of Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, water level is still increasing. At the Lawara village of Kedarnath valley, a bridge over the motor road has been destroyed by severe currents, and at Chenagad, the situation has become critical. River waters are entering inhabited areas with rising levels, necessitating evacuations. The Hanuman temple in Rudraprayag has been flooded.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the tragedy on X (formerly Twitter). He mentioned that in Basukedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district falling under Badeth Dungar Tok, and in the Dewal area of Chamoli, families are stuck because of the cloudburst and the flow of debris. The Chief Minister assured that relief and rescue operations are going on a war footing and he is in touch with officials continuously.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain to Aaj Tak assured that four houses were destroyed by heavy rain at Basukedar, but no loss of lives were reported and residents were evacuated safely. Authorities are still monitoring the situation closely.

On the other hand, the effect of non-stop rain has spread to Haldwani as well, with the Haldwani–Bhimtal road having been closed because of debris rolling off a hillside close to the Rani Bagh bridge, causing traffic inconvenience.

Schools in all of Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh districts have been instructed to stay shut for the day in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Mizoram Reiterates Opposition to Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

The Hills Times -
