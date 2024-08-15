CM announces Rs 6 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

Ticker: Kerala landslides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Aug 14: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs six lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district recently and claimed over 200 lives.

Vijayan said that of the Rs six lakh, Rs four lakh would come from the State Disaster Relief Fund and the remaining from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

He also announced that Rs 75,000 would be allocated from the CMDRF to those who lost eyes and limbs or suffered disability up to 60 per cent in the landslides.

The CM also said that Rs 50,000 financial assistance would be given to those who suffered disability between 40 to 60 per cent or suffered very serious injuries in the disaster.

Besides that, the survivors opting for rented accommodation or living with their relatives will get Rs 6,000 per month towards rent as part of the rehabilitation of the victims, he said.

This amount, however, will not be available to those who get rent-free or fully sponsored accommodation, he added.

In cases of partial sponsorship, the remaining amount will be allowed as monthly rent up to a maximum of Rs 6,000, the CM said at a press conference here.

Vijayan also said that so far 231 bodies and 206 body parts have been found, following the massive landslides that hit parts of Wayanad on July 30.

A total of 401 samples of bodies and body parts underwent DNA testing and of them 349 were found to be of 248 persons — 121 males and 127 females, he further said.

The CM also said that the five-member expert team led by senior scientist John Matthai of the National Centre for Geosciences, which has been tasked by the State Disaster Management Authority to inspect the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad’s Meppadi panchayat, was carrying out its work.

The team will assess the possible dangers in different parts of the disaster-stricken area and nearby sites as well as how the disaster happened and what phenomena occurred in the landslides, he said.

Vijayan further said that additionally a drone-based LIDAR survey will also be carried out to determine what is underneath the disaster-stricken areas and how the land there can be used in future.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30 almost decimating both the areas.

On the same day, several landslides had also hit Vilangad in Kozhikode district, the CM said, adding that a separate rehabilitation package will be worked out for that area also once the authorities complete their inspection and evaluation of the devastation there. (PTI)