CM Khandu termed the meeting with PM Modi and Arunachal’s tribal leaders “historic.”

Modi mentioned that Rukmini, the wife of Lord Krishna, is believed to be from Arunachal Pradesh and expressed his satisfaction with their visit to Gujarat. He inquired about their experiences during their trips to Kevadia and GIFT City, particularly seeking their impressions.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, referred to the meeting as historic, highlighting that it marked the first encounter between these tribal elders and the prime minister. Khandu also stated that numerous border issues, particularly those affecting Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, have been resolved with the assistance of the Central government.

The tribal groups praised the Modi administration for its efforts in improving the infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.