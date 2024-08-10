28 C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Committee formed to monitor situation along Indo-Bangla border: Amit Shah

National
NEW DELHI, Aug 9: The Narendra Modi government on Friday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a top Border Security Force (BSF) official, to monitor the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in wake of the ongoing state of affairs in the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Shah said the committee would be in touch with counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities living there.

“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG (Additional Director General), Border Security Force, Eastern Command,” Shah said in a post on X.

Apart from the BSF ADG, the four other members of the committee are the BSF’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the South Bengal frontier, the IGP for the Tripura frontier, member (planning and development) of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and secretary of the LPAI.

While extending greetings to Muhammad Yunus, who took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi express hope for early return of normalcy and sought safety of Hindus and other minority communities in that country.

Bangladesh witnessed deadly unrest in recent weeks. More than 500 people, including police personnel, were killed in the anti-government demonstration that started with an anti-reservation protest by students.

Many of those killed died after the country’s Supreme Court backed the students’ demands and largely scrapped the quota system last month.

After Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India on Monday, there were reports of attacks on Hindus and minorities in the neighbouring country. (PTI)

