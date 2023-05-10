23.5 C
Cong peddling a divisive policy to weaken India: Rijiju on K’taka sovereignty tweet

NEW DELHI, May 9 (PTI): Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused the Congress of “peddling a divisive policy” to weaken the country over its social media post on Karnataka’s sovereignty attributed to party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Rijiju’s remarks came a day after the BJP moved the Election Commission over the issue seeking an FIR against Gandhi and her party’s derecognition.

The poll panel has asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify and rectify the party’s social media posts.

“Congress party is peddling a divisive policy to weaken India. They hate (Narendra) Modi ji because a humble man has been chosen as Prime Minister of India who also has emerged as the most popular global leader. But why should they hate India? After all, INC was in power for 6 decades,” Rijiju tweeted sharing a screenshot of the Congress’ tweet.

After Gandhi addressed a campaign rally in Hubballi in Karnataka on Saturday, the Congress tweeted from its official handle: “CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: ‘The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity’.”

A former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi is currently the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson.

Prime Minister Modi had raised the issue in his public meetings on Sunday to launch a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of openly advocating for “separating” Karnataka from India.

 

