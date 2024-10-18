24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 18, 2024
type here...

Cong Prez’s alleged Facebook page sparks row; foreign influence, charges BJP

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BENGALURU, Oct 17: The Karnataka BJP has alleged that Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s social media is managed by foreign handlers, referring to a verified Facebook page in his name, a charge debunked by his son.

Kharge’s son and Karnataka minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge said the page is “fake” and that they have requested Facebook to take it down.

- Advertisement -

“Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in news for waqf land grab, now has foreign handlers managing his social media. We’ve been warning about the foreign influence behind Congress’s divisive caste-based politics, and this only confirms it. Why@khargeji?,” Karnataka BJP posted on ‘X’

“Why trust foreign handlers over your own people? After all that India has given you, why this betrayal?” it further asked, while sharing a screenshot of “page information” from a Facebook page in Mallikarjun Kharge’s name.

The “page information” of the Facebook page bearing Mallikarjun Kharge’s name says, “Primary country/region location for people who manage this Page includes: Norway (1)”

Mallikarjun Kahrge is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

- Advertisement -

Hitting back at BJP’s post, Priyank Kharge said despite having what they claim to be the “most effective Home Minister” in India’s history (referring to Amit Shah), BJP cannot determine whether an Opposition Leader’s account is genuine.

“I truly appreciate the relentless efforts of @BJP4India’s IT Cell. For just Rs 2, they’ve launched a malicious social media campaign against Congress President, Shri @kharge,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

“For clarity, Kharge has only two official social media accounts,” he said, sharing the links of the Congress president’s ‘X’ account and WhatsApp Channel.

Instead of focusing on pressing national issues, BJP seems obsessed with investigating a dead Facebook page that hasn’t been active since 2020, linked to an unknown email, Priyank Kharge said, adding, “Since we have no idea who is behind it, we’ve officially requested Facebook to take it down. Moreover, a Facebook Blue Tick is easily obtained through a paid subscription.” (PTI)

- Advertisement -

8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Wish to contest Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, says former AIMIM MP...

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch