Congress becoming outdated, losing relevance: Rajnath Singh

HYDERABAD, April 19: Criticising the Congress for becoming “outdated” and losing relevance in the country’s political landscape, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said the BJP does politics for the sake of nation building and not merely to come to power.

Addressing a party gathering before Union Minister Kishan Reddy filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Singh also attacked the Congress party citing former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao’s book in which he wrote that there was pressure to present a “rosy picture” of the economy during UPA rule.

He claimed that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, the war between Russia and Ukraine was stopped for over four hours to facilitate India to evacuate its citizens.

“I want to say that the Congress has become completely outdated. Congress is continuously losing its relevance in Indian politics. The Congress indulged in appeasement politics. When it comes to politics, BJP doesn’t do politics on caste, creed, and religion, but it is based on justice and humanity,” Singh claimed.

“When it comes to BJP, we don’t do politics just to form the government. We are the party who does politics for the sake of national building,” he asserted.

Taking on the Congress and the BRS, Singh said the ruling party in Telangana has no moral right to seek quotes without fulfilling its poll promises while the credit of the formation of Telangana should not go to BRS, but to the sacrifices made by several people.

Referring to “corruption charges” against previous Congress governments at the Centre, he claimed that there was not even a single allegation of graft against BJP governments headed by either Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi.

The BJP veteran said that within seven years after Modi took over as prime minister, India, the fastest growing economy in the world, zoomed to fifth largest economy and is poised to become the third largest by 2027.

He pointed out that the BJP fulfilled its promises such as construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq.

Dismissing as “false” the information being spread about the CAA, Singh asserted that minorities in the country will not lose citizenship under that law.

Listing the achievements of the NDA government, he claimed that under Modi’s leadership, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the country.

He urged people to vote for Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad and Etala Rajender in Malkajgiri, and elect them with huge majorities.

Later Rajnath Singh addressed a rally at Khammam, about 200 km from here, before the BJP contestant T Vinod Rao filed his nomination.

“This time, if BJP is voted to power again at the Centre, it will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country, he said. (PTI)

