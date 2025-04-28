25 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 28, 2025
type here...

Congress extended support to Centre in action against perpetrators of terror attack: Kharge

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, April 27: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his party has extended full support to the central government in its actions against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and that they will have to properly utilise it, take everyone into confidence, and move ahead.

The country is important and everyone will have to fight together to protect it and work for its welfare, he said, as he also expressed reservations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipping Thursday’s all-party meeting that was convened to discuss the terror attack.

- Advertisement -

The terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has left at least 26 people dead, including two from Karnataka.

Related Posts:

“I have already said that he (PM) should have come (for the all-party meeting). Him not coming is not right…the country is important, religion, language come later. So all of us should fight together for the country. I have said it several times that we extend support to the government,” Kharge said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “We will extend support. Properly utilise it. If they (Centre) take everyone into confidence, further steps will be easy. But going on criticising each other will not go well.”

“Some people have already started it, it is not right. We have spoken about what was discussed in the meeting. Some people are speaking giving different meanings to it, which is not right…everything discussed at the meeting cannot be revealed in the interest of the country. I may be there or may go, similar is the case with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but the country will remain. So all of us should strive together for its welfare,” he added. (PTI)

10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam, Tripura, parts of Meghalaya transit points for illegal migration: Pradyot...

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers