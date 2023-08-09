Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Modi over Manipur case in Parliament

HT DIGITAL

Delhi, Aug 9: Following the no confidence motion over Manipur case , congressman Rahul Gandhi opens his debate at the Parliament targeting Modi, says “ The BJP has murdered India in Manipur and is now trying to set Haryana on fire.” on Wednesday.

After Congressman Gaurav Gogoi made remarks questioning PM Modi on his silence regarding the Manipur case at the Lok Sabha yesterday ,today during the discussion on the no-confidence vote against the BJP administration in the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi stated, “India is a voice, a voice of the heart. You have killed that voice in Manipur. You have murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur. You are traitors. My mother is sitting here. The other mother, Bharat Mata, you killed her in Manipur. That is why Prime Minister does not visit Manipur. You are not protectors of Bharat Mata, you are her killer.”

“The Prime Minister has not gone to Manipur because he doesn’t consider it a part of India. You (BJP) have divided Manipur,” Gandhi said, amid loud protests from the treasury benches. He claimed that the central government could end the bloodshed in Manipur by deploying the army, but has refused to do so.

Reffering to the classic Ramayana, Gandhi said Ravan was not killed by Ram, but by his arrogance. “You have sprinkled kerosene everywhere, you have set fire to Manipur, you are now trying the same thing in Haryana,” he spoke in reference to recent communal confrontations in Gurugram and Nuh, which killed six people.

Senior ministers demanded Gandhi’s apologies after the remarks provoked a tremendous outcry in the House.

