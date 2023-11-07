23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi includes in list of star campaigners for Rajasthan

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Jaipur, Nov 7: Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has been included in the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Gogoi, representing Kaliabor constituency in Assam, will join party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in campaigning for the Congress. The list was issued by Congress’ national general secretary KC Venugopal.

This was informed by Gauravv Somani, secretary of the Congress’ Assam unit, who took to X to write, “Exciting news! MP @GauravGogoiAsm has been named as a star campaigner for the AICC in the upcoming Rajasthan elections. Let’s all join hands to get @INCIndia. Congress back to power again! #RajasthanElections #GauravGogoi #AICC.”

The current government in Rajasthan, led by Ashok Gehlot, has faced criticism from the opposition BJP over various issues. Rajasthan, along with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, will have assembly elections later this month.

