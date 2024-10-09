26 C
Congress’ plans to divide society in Haryana come unstuck: Shivraj

BHOPAL, Oct 8: The BJP’s imminent victory in the Haryana elections shows the Congress’ plan to divide society has failed, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

Suggesting that Rahul Gandhi’s fake concern for the people was exposed, Chouhan said the poll mandate reflects the welfare initiatives undertaken by the Centre for farmers and various other sections under PM Modi’s leadership.

The poll results in the Jammu region of J & K are on the expected lines, the senior BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chouhan said the Congress leader sometimes gets himself photographed in agricultural fields and then also talked about jalebis.

“Sometimes Rahul takes his team to agricultural fields and clicks photos and asks (photographers) about the best angle for coming in the frame. Sometimes, he eats jalebis, but people know who is doing the real work for them,” he told reporters in Bhopal.

Chouhan said the impact of the work done for the welfare of every section of the society under PM Modi’s leadership is clearly visible in Haryana.

People’s reactions were self-explanatory. ‘Congress Hawa Mein Ud Rahi Thi’,” the Union Agriculture Minister said.

The Congress was relegated to the third position in many seats in Haryana while the BJP was headed towards clinching a great victory, he said.

“No matter how much Congress tries to divide the society, their plans will never succeed. The entire country and Haryana stand behind PM Modi,” Chouhan added.

He said the BJP sought votes from the people based on the “unprecedented work” done for the welfare of farmers.

“The impact of the Central schemes and the welfare work done by the state government in Haryana was clearly visible in the poll results,” he said.

The government ensured that one or two decisions related to the welfare of agriculturists were taken at every Cabinet meeting, Chouhan said. (PTI)

