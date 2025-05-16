22.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 16, 2025
type here...

Congress questions PM Modi’s ‘silence’ on Trump’s ‘zero-tariffs’ remarks

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 15: The Congress on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on US President Donald Trump’s remarks in Doha, where he claimed that India has agreed to “zero tariffs” on several American goods as against its “highest” tariffs, asking what linkage does it have with the stopping of Operation Sindoor.

“The Commerce Minister is in Washington DC and President Trump has made yet another grand announcement from Doha. There is total chuppi from our PM. What has he agreed to and what linkage is there between this and the stoppage of Operation Sindoor?” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

He also tagged a report quoting Trump that India has offered “zero tariffs” on several American goods as part of its trade deal with the United States.

Related Posts:

“India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world. It is very hard to sell into India. They have offered us a deal where basically they are willing to — literally — they charge us no tariff. We go from the highest tariff — you could not do business in India, we are not even in the top 30 in India because the tariff is so high — to a point where they have actually told us that there will be no tariff. Would you say that is the difference? They were the highest, and now they are saying no tariff,” Trump said in Doha.

India is currently holding talks for finalising a trade deal with the United States and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US for the negotiations. (PTI)

10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam mulls shifting police battalion to evicted site to protect land...

The Hills Times -
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking