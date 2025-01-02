16 C
Congress to launch ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign on Jan 3

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Jan 1: The Congress will launch its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan’ in all blocks, districts and states on January 3. The campaign will culminate in a public rally at Mhow on January 26.

The campaign was to be launched on December 27 but was suspended in view of the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh on December 26 and the announcement of a seven-day mourning in his honour.

The decision to organise the campaign was taken at the last meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at Belagavi on December 26.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the implementation of the CWC resolution of December 26 was suspended for a week as a mark of “deep respect’ and reverence for Singh.

“It will take more time to get used to the fact that he is no longer with us,” he said.

“Even so the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan will resume in blocks, districts and states, on January 3, 2025 leading up to rally in Dr. Ambedkar’s ‘janmabhoomi’ Mhow on January 26, 2025 which is also the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India coming into effect and the Republic of India being created,” Ramesh said.

The CWC, in its resolution, had said the Congress is “fiercely committed” to protecting the Constitution and the ideals of the Indian Independence Movement.

Accordingly, the CWC resolution said, the Congress will launch the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan campaign beginning with a rally in Belagavi on December 27 and culminating in a rally at Mhow on January 26.

During this month, it said, rallies and marches will be organised in every block, district and state as well.

Given the urgency of the need to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi as well as that of the Constitution, this movement will extend beyond January 26 as well, it said.

The CWC also said between January 26, 2025 and January 26, 2026, the Congress will launch a “massive”, nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra in which all leaders will participate.

“This padayatra will be from village to village, township to township in the form of a relay,” the CWC said.

Finally, it said, an AICC session will be held in Gujarat in the first half of April 2025. (PTI)

