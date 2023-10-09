Congress Working Committee unanimously supports for nationwide caste census, says Rahul Gandhi

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has unanimously supported the idea of conducting a caste census across India.

According to reports, the CWC has passed a resolution to implement a nationwide caste census in all Congress-ruled states and at the Centre, if the party comes to power in 2024. Gandhi described this as a ‘progressive and powerful step’ and mentioned that the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are considering it as a significant move.

Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not conducting a caste survey across the country, stating that the PM is ‘incapable of doing the caste census’.

He further highlighted that three out of four Congress Chief Ministers are from the OBC category, compared to only one out of ten BJP Chief Ministers. The CWC meeting, held at the AICC office in Delhi, was attended by notable Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.