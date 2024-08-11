29 C
Cong’s swipe at PM: Hopefully he’ll find time to also visit Manipur

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: The Congress on Saturday said it is good that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Wayanad and hoped that he would “find the time and the inclination” to also visit Manipur “which has been experiencing pain” for more than 15 months now.

The opposition party’s remarks come on a day Modi is in Kerala’s landslides-hit Wayanad.

“It is good that the non-biological PM is in Wayanad today. It was a devastating tragedy,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

“After this, he (Modi) is scheduled to visit Ukraine to stop the war once again. Hopefully he will find the time and the inclination before then to also visit Manipur which has been experiencing so much pain, anguish, and agony for over 15 months now,” Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not visiting violence-hit Manipur despite repeated calls.

Modi on Saturday carried out an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas of this district in northern Kerala where landslides have claimed over 200 lives. (PTI)

