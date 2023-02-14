13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
type here...

Country should strive for installing people’s govt in 2024: Mamata in Bengal Assembly

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOLKATA, Feb 13 (PTI): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated her call to defeat the BJP in 2024, and said the country should strive for installing “people’s government to end anarchy”.

Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee, in an apparent reference to BJP president J P Nadda’s recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal, asserted that her state happens to have a better law and order situation than other parts of the country.

- Advertisement -

The CM slammed the Centre for “maintaining silence over the killing of innocent villagers by BSF” in the bordering areas of West Bengal.

“The BSF has unleashed terror in the border areas of West Bengal. Innocent people are being killed in these areas. The Centre never bothers to send a fact-finding team to look into these killings,” she said.

Hitting out at the BJP for “letting loose a malicious campaign” against the TMC by trying to project the entire party and the government as “corrupt”, Banerjee said people will teach the party a lesson.

“The BJP is behaving as if it is the only party of honest leaders and ours is a party of thieves. The saffron party is like a washing machine. A tainted person becomes a saint after joining the BJP,” she said.

- Advertisement -

“They are arresting our people for a coal scam, but why is no action being taken against the custodian of the coal mines and the officials of the Centre-owned Coal India and ECL,” she questioned.

Mocking the Centre’s notification asking people to hug a cow on Valentine’s Day, which was later withdrawn, Banerjee wondered what would happen if the cow hit the person.

“If the cow hits us, what will happen? Will they (BJP) pay us compensation? They should first approve a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those who might get hurt after being hit by the cow,” she added.

Neha Sharma Hottest Looks
Neha Sharma Hottest Looks
Malavika Mohanan’s Jaw-Dropping Look
Malavika Mohanan’s Jaw-Dropping Look
Sunny Leone Looks Gorgeous In These Party Outfits
Sunny Leone Looks Gorgeous In These Party Outfits
Madhuri Dixit’s Love For Ethnics
Madhuri Dixit’s Love For Ethnics
Kriti Sanon Dazzles In A Midi Dress
Kriti Sanon Dazzles In A Midi Dress
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Centre agrees to SC proposal of setting up of a panel...

The Hills Times - 0
Neha Sharma Hottest Looks Malavika Mohanan’s Jaw-Dropping Look Sunny Leone Looks Gorgeous In These Party Outfits Madhuri Dixit’s Love For Ethnics Kriti Sanon Dazzles In A Midi Dress