Country’s education system should include Indian values: PM Modi

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an event commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati, asserted the need for an education system rooted in Indian values.

- Advertisement -

The event took place virtually at Tankara, Gujarat, the birthplace of the social reformer. PM Modi hailed Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s efforts to encourage Indians to embrace the Vedas during a time of widespread servitude and superstition.

He highlighted the role of Arya Samaj schools and the National Education Policy in promoting such an education system. PM Modi also spoke about the societal injustices prevalent during Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s time and his contribution to national awareness. He emphasized the reformer’s rational interpretation of the Vedas and its impact on societal confidence.

The PM also mentioned revolutionaries like Lala Lajpat Rai, Ram Prasad Bismil, and Swami Shraddhanand who were influenced by the Arya Samaj. PM Modi called upon the Arya Samaj, which oversees numerous educational institutions, to actively participate in nation-building.

He also acknowledged Swami Dayanand’s advocacy for gender equality and discussed India’s recent steps to advance women’s rights. Lastly, PM Modi encouraged students in the DAV educational network to engage with ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’, to connect with the legacy of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.