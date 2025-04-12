Home National Couple held for killing nephew found in ‘objectionable condition’ with girl

BAHRAICH (UP), April 11: The police here have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly strangling their 22-year-old visiting nephew to death after finding him in an “objectionable condition” with a girl from their family, officials said on Friday.

The body of Bhanu Pratap alias Sudhir was found on March 29 near a school outside Dharmanpur village in a sack with a rope tied around his neck.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari told reporters Friday that Bhanu, a resident of Aurahi village in the district, was visiting his maternal uncle, Chetram Gautam, in Dharmanpur when the alleged incident happened.

Bhanu’s father has accused Chetram and his family of the alleged murder, the ASP said.

Tiwari said that police investigation, which involved analysing CCTV footage, mobile records, call details, witness statements, and circumstantial evidence, pointed to Chetram and his wife, Sundari Devi, as the perpetrators.

“The couple allegedly took this step after finding Bhanu in an ‘objectionable condition’ with a young girl from their family,” the officer stated.

“During interrogation, the accused (couple) confessed to the crime, admitting they stuffed Bhanu’s body in a sack, tied a rope around his neck to mislead investigators, and disposed it off near a government school. They carried the body on a motorcycle,” the officer added.

ASP Tiwari said a post-mortem examination was conducted.

The police conducted a thorough investigation and arrested the couple on Thursday, subsequently sending them to jail. (PTI)

