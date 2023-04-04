19.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
type here...

Covid-19: India records 3,641 fresh cases, 11 deaths

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 3 (PTI): India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh Covid-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths — three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan — recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

- Advertisement -

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 percent.

The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crores (4,47,26,246).

The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crores (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

- Advertisement -

According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

Top Airports in the World
Top Airports in the World
Top Majestic Bridges of India
Top Majestic Bridges of India
Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Common Symptoms
Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Common Symptoms
Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits
Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits
Hindu Temples Situated Outside India
Hindu Temples Situated Outside India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It’s Getting Frustrating: Bowling Coach Shane Bond On Mumbai Indians’s Inability...

The Hills Times - 0
Top Airports in the World Top Majestic Bridges of India Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Common Symptoms Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits Hindu Temples Situated Outside India