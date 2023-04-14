Covid guidelines for schools soon: Atishi

NEW DELHI, April 13 (PTI): Amid a spurt in Covid cases, Delhi Education minister Atishi on Thursday said the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon.

Delhi’s single-day Covid-19 cases count breached the 1,000 mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said, “Our government is reviewing the Covid situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon.”

Meanwhile, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ conference Sudha Acharya said around 230 private schools in Delhi have mandated mask for all students and implemented social distancing norms as well.

“Since the Covid situation is deteriorating again, we have decided to take precautionary measures beforehand. Masks have been made compulsory for students and social distancing norms have also been implemented,” Acharya told PTI.

Schools including Bal Bharti, Delhi Public school, St Mary’s school and Alchon Public School have implemented Covid-related norms.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.