Darjeeling’s steam engine 782B turns 125

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 17: In a grand tribute to India’s railway legacy, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on Thursday celebrated a major milestone as its famed steam locomotive No. 782B completed 125 years of continuous service.

The historic B Class locomotive, built in 1900 by Sharp, Stewart & Co., was honoured in a ceremonial event at Ghum Railway Station—the highest railway station in India—where a special heritage steam train was flagged off by Dr CM Ramesh, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, and official statement stated.

“This is not just a celebration of a locomotive, but of history, innovation and the unmatched dedication of Indian Railways to preserving its heritage,” said Dr Ramesh during the ceremony.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), joined Dr Ramesh and other dignitaries in marking the occasion, which drew Members of Parliament, senior railway officials, and heritage enthusiasts from across the region.

Adding colour to the event, a cultural programme was held at the station featuring traditional music and folk dance performances from the Darjeeling Hills, celebrating the region’s unique identity alongside the engineering marvel of the DHR.

As part of the day’s events, members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee also visited the Railway Museum at Ghum.

They were briefed on restoration and conservation initiatives being carried out by the DHR to protect and promote the railway’s heritage.

“The committee appreciates the painstaking efforts that have gone into maintaining this UNESCO World Heritage site,” said one official from the delegation.

The DHR was accorded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1999, and locomotive No. 782B has become one of its most enduring symbols.

Still in operational condition, the steam engine continues to chug along the narrow-gauge tracks of the Eastern Himalayas—an engineering feat and a nostalgic experience for travellers. Railway officials noted that the 782B is one of the oldest working locomotives in the world and has become synonymous with the romance of mountain rail travel.

“This locomotive is not just machinery; it is a storyteller, carrying with it the memories of generations and the spirit of the hills,” said NFR General Manager Shrivastava.

The Northeast Frontier Railway reiterated its commitment to promoting railway tourism and safeguarding heritage assets.

In recent years, the DHR has expanded its efforts in steam locomotive restoration, station beautification, and community engagement programmes aimed at preserving the socio-cultural fabric surrounding the railway.

Locomotive 782B, with its unmistakable chuffing sound and plume of steam curling against the Himalayan backdrop, remains a living relic of the British-era railway system and continues to inspire admiration across generations.

The 125-year celebration, railway officials said, serves as both a tribute to the past and a reminder of the importance of preserving the legacy of Indian Railways for future generations.