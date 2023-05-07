29 C
Day after deciding to continue as NCP chief, Pawar reaches Baramati

PUNE, May 6 (PTI): A day after he decided to stay on at the helm of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar reached his home turf Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday.

Pawar was welcomed by office-bearers of the party amid slogans like “Desh ka neta kaisa ho, Pawar Saheb jaisa ho”. The party workers in Baramati also thanked him for deciding to remain as NCP chief.

The NCP chief, who hails from Baramati, on Sunday will meet party members before heading to Solapur for various programmes, said party officials.

Pawar on Friday withdrew his decision to step down as NCP president after mounting pressure from shocked party leaders and workers, three days after his announcement that had also put a question mark on opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The U-turn by the 82-year-old Maratha strongman known for his deft political manoeuvring also came after what he said that leaders from various political parties across Maharashtra and the country requested him to continue as the party president.

Pawar, whose 63-year-long political career has been marked by twists and turns, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

“I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” he said hours after the NCP panel selected by him to pick his successor passed a resolution that he continue as the party chief.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
