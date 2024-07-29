Defence ministry to plant 15 lakh trees on I-Day as part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

NEW DELHI, July 28: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said it will undertake a massive tree plantation drive across the country on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 under which 15 lakh saplings will be planted as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

This will be the country’s 78th Independence Day.

“The plantation drive is part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A Tree in the Name of Mother) campaign, and will be conducted through the three Services, and associated organisations such as DRDO, defence PSUs, CGDA, NCC, Sainik Schools, ordnance factories,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5 and urged everyone in India and across the globe to plant a tree as a tribute to mothers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently participated in the campaign and planted a tree in memory of his mother.

He had called upon people to join the campaign to protect nature and contribute actively to make the movement more effective and dynamic, the statement said. (PTI)

