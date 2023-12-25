Delhi Airport issues advisory due to zero visibilty

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: The Delhi Airport has issued advisory urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

The advisory was issued following the flight operations at the Delhi airport severely impacted by a thick layer of fog blanketing the national capital, reducing visibility to zero in certain areas.

“While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi airport stated.

The CAT III instrument landing system, designed for anti-fog conditions, assists in precision landing during poor visibility. However, it is effective only when visibility levels are above 50 feet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog with zero visibility has persisted at the Delhi airport since 5:30 am on Monday. The weather agency highlighted that visibility in various parts of the national capital has dropped to a mere 125 meters.

The IMD’s bulletin stated, “Very Dense fog with zero Visibility prevailing at Delhi IGI Airport since 0530 hrs IST today. RVR at all RWYs 125 to 175m, and Operations are under CAT IIIB.” Travelers are advised to stay updated on their flight status due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the airport.