20.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 25, 2023
type here...

Delhi Airport issues advisory due to zero visibilty

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: The Delhi Airport has issued advisory urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

The advisory was issued following the flight operations at the Delhi airport severely impacted by a thick layer of fog blanketing the national capital, reducing visibility to zero in certain areas.

- Advertisement -

“While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi airport stated.

The CAT III instrument landing system, designed for anti-fog conditions, assists in precision landing during poor visibility. However, it is effective only when visibility levels are above 50 feet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog with zero visibility has persisted at the Delhi airport since 5:30 am on Monday. The weather agency highlighted that visibility in various parts of the national capital has dropped to a mere 125 meters.

The IMD’s bulletin stated, “Very Dense fog with zero Visibility prevailing at Delhi IGI Airport since 0530 hrs IST today. RVR at all RWYs 125 to 175m, and Operations are under CAT IIIB.” Travelers are advised to stay updated on their flight status due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the airport.

12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Legislators and celebrities unite for friendly football match

The Hills Times - 0
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000 7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India 8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers