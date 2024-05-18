Delhi car showroom firing: Shooter killed in encounter with police

NEW DELHI, May 17: A shooter allegedly involved in firing at a car showroom in west Delhi was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Friday.

“We got information that Ajay alias Goli, a sharpshooter of Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau. will come to Khera Khurd village in outer Delhi. A team was formed and a trap was laid,” a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, Ajay was intercepted by the team in a Honda City car.

“He was signalled to stop, when the accused opened fire indiscriminately at the police team,” the officer said, adding that he received bullet injuries during retaliation firing and was rushed to a hospital.

A native of Haryana’s Rohtak, Ajay was involved in a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and those registered under the Arms Act in the state and Delhi. He was also involved in a businessman’s murder in Murthal in Sonipat on March 10.

“He had dragged a businessman out of his car, chased him and shot him dead in Murthal,” the officer said.

On May 6, Ajay along with Mohit Ridhau, 27, opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Seven people were hurt as bullets hit glass doors and window panes.

The shooters had left behind a handwritten note bearing the names of three gangsters — Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot and Naveen Bali.

The owner of the showroom got a call from an international number and the caller demanded Rs 5 crore from him as “protection money”, police had said.

Ridhau was later arrested from Kolkata. On Thursday, the Special Cell arrested 27-year-old Abhishek, an active member of Naveen Bali and Himashu Bhau.

Police said he was also allegedly involved in the May 6 firing incident.

Abhishek was previously involved in four cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and the Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana, they said.

According to the police, when Abhishek came and saw the police party, he whipped out his pistol and tried to fire at the team, but he was overpowered and disarmed by the policemen.

After his father’s death, Abhishek came in contact with some criminals and had provided shelter to the accused after the May 6 firing incident. (PTI)