Delhi Implements Stage 3 Anti-Pollution Measures Amid Rising Air Quality Concerns

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 22: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed stage-3 anti-pollution measures in Delhi-National Capital Region, banning all non-essential construction work due to the worsening air quality.

The central commission is also urging authorities to consider suspending physical classes for students up to Class V. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has further prohibited the use of BS-III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

As of Friday, the 24-hour overall Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 409, falling under the severe category, with expectations of further deterioration. The central commission attributes the sudden dip in air quality to unfavourable meteorological conditions such as fog, haze, and low wind speed.

Agencies responsible for implementing GRAP measures and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised for strict implementation of Stage-III actions in addition to Stage-I and Stage-II during this period, as per the order by CAQM.