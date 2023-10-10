Delhi Lt Governor approves prosecution of author Arundhati Roy in 2010 provocative speech case

HT Digital,
New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given approval for the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and former University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain.
The case dates back to 2010 when they allegedly gave provocative speeches. They were accused of making anti-India comments during a seminar in Delhi.
Sushil Pandit and a Kashmiri Pandit organisation ‘Roots In Kashmir’ lodged a complaint against them for their speeches at a convention titled ‘Azadi: The Only Way’.
Pandit claimed that the convention propagated the idea of ‘Separation of Kashmir from India’, causing a threat to public peace and security. The Delhi L-G stated that there is a prima facie case against Roy and Hussain under Sections 153A, 153B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for their speeches.