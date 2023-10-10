Delhi Lt Governor approves prosecution of author Arundhati Roy in 2010 provocative speech case

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given approval for the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and former University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain.

- Advertisement -

The case dates back to 2010 when they allegedly gave provocative speeches. They were accused of making anti-India comments during a seminar in Delhi.

Sushil Pandit and a Kashmiri Pandit organisation ‘Roots In Kashmir’ lodged a complaint against them for their speeches at a convention titled ‘Azadi: The Only Way’.

Pandit claimed that the convention propagated the idea of ‘Separation of Kashmir from India’, causing a threat to public peace and security. The Delhi L-G stated that there is a prima facie case against Roy and Hussain under Sections 153A, 153B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for their speeches.