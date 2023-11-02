Delhi schools to remain closed on Nov 3-4 amid growing concerns over depleting air quality

HT Digital,

Delhi, Nov 2: As the air quality degrades, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private primary schools in the national capital will remain closed on November 3 and 4.

“In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” the chief minister posted on his personal X account.

This comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 402 this evening.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government imposed ban on all non-essential construction work in the national capital and restricts the entry of diesel trucks to curb degrading air quality in the city.

Furthermore, the 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.