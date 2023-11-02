23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

Delhi schools to remain closed on Nov 3-4 amid growing concerns over depleting air quality

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Delhi, Nov 2: As the air quality degrades, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private primary schools in the national capital will remain closed on November 3 and 4.

- Advertisement -

“In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” the chief minister posted on his personal X account.

This comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 402 this evening.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government imposed ban on all non-essential construction work in the national capital and restricts the entry of diesel trucks to curb degrading air quality in the city.

Furthermore, the 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
9 Rarest Animals In The World
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Diplomatic efforts to pause fighting gain steam as Israeli ground troops...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames 9 Rarest Animals In The World Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks