Saturday, January 28, 2023
DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for Bangalore airport incident on Jan 9

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (PTI): Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for the incident wherein 55 passengers were left behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

“Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

“The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling,” DGCA said in a statement.

For these lapses, the watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
