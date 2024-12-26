13 C
Droupadi Murmu ,PM Narendra Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who joined a prayer ceremony at ‘Sadaiv Atal’, the memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Wednesday to pay tributes to him on his birth centenary.

Union ministers, including Amit Shah and J P Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge besides BJP allies such as Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union ministers Lalan Singh of the JD(U) and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) also paid homage to the BJP stalwart.

Kharge, Nadda, who is also the BJP president, besides many parliamentarians, including ministers, visited the Central Hall of the old parliament building, now called Samvidhan Sadan, to offer floral tributes to Vajpayee’s portrait.

Ruling alliance members were also present in the prayer ceremony at Sadaiv Atal where vcice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla besides the members of Vajpayee’s adopted family joined as well.

Modi said in a post on X that the impact of how Vajpayee preserved constitutional values and gave a new direction and momentum to the country will remain forever. (PTI)

